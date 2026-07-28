Narendra Nagar Underpass Floods Again After Rain, Thar SUV Stranded; Questions Raised Over Civic Claims

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Nagpur: The Narendra Nagar Railway Underpass was submerged once again after Tuesday’s rainfall, despite assurances from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) that the location would remain free from waterlogging this monsoon.

A Mahindra Thar got stranded in the rising water as the underpass quickly filled up, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded. Videos of the incident soon surfaced on social media, reigniting concerns over the effectiveness of the civic body’s much-publicized flood mitigation measures.

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Ahead of the monsoon, NMC had claimed that engineering upgrades and an improved pumping system would prevent water accumulation at the underpass. The project was presented as a permanent solution to a problem that has plagued the stretch for years.

However, Tuesday’s incident has raised fresh questions over whether the promised solution has delivered the desired results. Residents and daily commuters expressed disappointment, pointing out that the underpass continues to face flooding even after the civic body’s assurances.

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The latest incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of one of Nagpur’s busiest road links during heavy rain, with citizens demanding accountability and a lasting solution instead of temporary fixes.

As of the time of publishing, no official statement had been issued by NMC regarding the fresh waterlogging incident.

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