Escaped Theft Accused Recaptured Within Hours in Tiroda After Fleeing Hudkeshwar Police Custody

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Nagpur: A notorious theft accused who escaped from lawful police custody at Hudkeshwar Police Station in Nagpur has been re-arrested within hours by the Tiroda Police in a swift operation.

The accused, identified as Ikka alias Harsh Mahendra Ramteke (25), a resident of Tiroda, had fled while in police custody in connection with a theft case. Following his escape, multiple police teams were immediately deployed to trace and apprehend him.

According to police, as soon as information about the escape was received, Tiroda Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gajanan Gulhane initiated an intensive search operation. Police teams were instructed to keep surveillance at locations where the accused was likely to hide, leading to the successful tracking and arrest of the fugitive.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of SDPO Gajanan Gulhane by Tiroda Police Station Inspector Amit Wankhede and his team.

Following his arrest, the accused is being handed back to the Hudkeshwar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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