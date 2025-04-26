Narcotics Squad Raids Hasanbagh in Nagpur; MD Dealer Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad of the Crime Branch carried out a raid between 8:30 PM and 10:00 PM on Friday at Gali No. 4, near Madina Masjid in Hasanbagh. During the operation, Sheikh Nazir Sheikh Vazir (40), a known MD (Mephedrone) dealer, was taken into custody. The police seized 32 grams of MD powder and other illegal items, with a total value of ₹2,73,400.

Investigations revealed that Nazir is the nephew of notorious gangster Shamsher and was previously booked in a 2014 murder case. Police further informed that his associate, known as Assu alias Byalis alias Sheikh Naseem (35), is currently hiding in the Dongri area of Mumbai.

During a routine patrol operation, the NDPS team spotted Nazir making suspicious movements near a moped. A search was conducted in the presence of two panch witnesses, leading to the following seizures:

32 grams of Mephedrone powder

One mobile phone

One moped

Cash amount

Aadhaar card

Electronic weighing scale

All seized items have been registered at Nandanvan Police Station under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 22(B), and 29 under Crime No. 182/2025. Further investigation is underway. Police teams have launched operations to arrest Naseem at the earliest.

