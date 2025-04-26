Nagpur Police Serve Notices to 18 Pakistani Nationals Amid Central Government Crackdown

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift response to new central government directives, Nagpur Police have issued notices to 18 Pakistani nationals residing in the Jaripatka area on long-term visas — including a four-month-old infant.

Acting on orders that mandate all Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours, police teams across Nagpur have intensified verification drives. The crackdown, initiated after fresh security guidelines from the Centre, aims to scrutinize the documents and legal status of foreign nationals residing in the country.

According to officials, the 18 individuals are currently undergoing document verification. Authorities have warned that any discrepancies or violations discovered during the process will lead to immediate legal action.

The development has prompted heightened vigilance among the city’s police and intelligence agencies, with operations now underway to ensure strict compliance with national security protocols.

