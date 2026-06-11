Nanking’s Restaurant Sealed in Civil Lines After Repeated Fire Safety Violations

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Nagpur: In a major enforcement action, the Nagpur Fire Department and municipal authorities sealed the well-known Nanking’s Restaurant and offices operating in the same building in the Civil Lines area on Thursday for alleged violations of fire safety regulations.

According to officials, the establishment had been served more than six notices directing management to comply with mandatory fire safety norms. However, despite repeated warnings, the required corrective measures were reportedly not implemented.

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Following continued non-compliance, the Fire Department, along with multiple teams from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation administration, launched a joint operation at the premises. Nearly ten teams participated in the inspection and enforcement drive.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found serious deficiencies in fire safety arrangements within the building. Authorities stated that the shortcomings posed a significant risk to public safety and required immediate intervention.

One of the major findings during the operation was the presence of more than 50 LPG gas cylinders stored within the premises. Officials said the cylinders were allegedly being kept in a manner that could have led to a major accident in the event of a fire or other emergency.

Considering the potential threat to public safety, authorities sealed the restaurant as well as the offices operating in the building. The seized gas cylinders were taken into custody as part of the enforcement action.

Officials emphasized that the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward violations of fire safety regulations. They warned that similar action would be taken against other commercial establishments found ignoring mandatory safety requirements.

The operation reflects the administration’s increasing focus on ensuring compliance with fire safety standards across the city, particularly in high-footfall commercial properties. Authorities indicated that inspections and enforcement drives are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

The action has drawn attention to the importance of fire safety compliance in restaurants, commercial complexes, and public establishments, especially in densely populated urban areas where lapses can have serious consequences.

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