Nagpur Police Solve Burglary; Minor Son Behind ₹7.48 Lakh Theft

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Nagpur: Nandanvan Police have cracked a major burglary case in Nagpur, uncovering a shocking twist that the theft was allegedly masterminded by the complainant’s minor son along with his friend. Police have arrested one accused and detained the juvenile, while recovering gold jewellery worth approximately ₹3 lakh.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of July 20 at a residence in Murlinandan Nagar under the Nandanvan police station limits. The complainant and her family were asleep when she woke up around 2:30 a.m. to find the main door open. On checking the house, she discovered that the bedroom balcony door had been broken and the cupboard had been ransacked.

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A complaint was lodged stating that gold, platinum and diamond jewellery worth around ₹7.48 lakh had been stolen.

During the investigation, police relied on technical evidence and credible intelligence to arrest Himanshu Ghanshyam Chandikar (25), a resident of Shakti Mata Nagar. A juvenile in conflict with law was also taken into custody.

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Interrogation revealed that the complainant’s minor son had allegedly planned the burglary himself and handed over the stolen jewellery to his associate, Himanshu. According to investigators, the duo allegedly committed the crime to fund a lavish lifestyle and spend money on partying and visiting pubs.

Police said several circumstances raised suspicion from the beginning. Despite all family members being present inside the house, there were no signs of forced entry through the main door. This prompted investigators to explore the possibility of an insider’s involvement, eventually leading to the breakthrough.

Police have so far recovered gold jewellery worth nearly ₹3 lakh, while efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen property. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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