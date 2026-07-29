Thieves Apologize to God Before Stealing Temple Donation Boxes

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident from Nagpur’s Lakadganj area, two thieves were caught on CCTV apologizing to God before breaking open temple donation boxes and fleeing with cash. The unusual act has drawn widespread attention, while police have launched a search for the accused.

The theft took place at the Sheetla Mata Temple and Shiv Temple in the Maldhakka area under the Lakadganj Police Station limits.

Gold Rate July 29 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,19,700/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, temple caretaker Jitendra Pandey locked the temple and left on the evening of July 27. When he returned the following morning, he found the main gate lock broken. On entering the premises, he discovered that the locks of both donation boxes had also been broken and the cash inside was missing.

When CCTV footage was examined, it revealed two unidentified men entering the temple premises during the night. Before committing the theft, the suspects were seen holding their ears and appearing to seek forgiveness from the deity. Moments later, they broke open the donation boxes, collected the cash, and fled the scene.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint lodged by the temple management, Lakadganj Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers are now analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and trace the two accused.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cash. The unusual sequence of first seeking forgiveness and then committing the theft has made the incident one of the most talked-about cases in the city.

Advertisement

भगवान से माफी मांगकर मंदिर में चोरी! #NagpurNews #TempleTheft #CCTV#Crime #Temple #police... एसआईआर प्रक्रिया पर कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल #ElectionNews #Congress #BJP #MaharashtraNews #NagpurNews नागपुर में जलभराव पर कांग्रेस ने सरकार घेरा #vidarbhanews #nagpur #nagpurnews #nagpurtoday... चंद्रपुर में रेड अलर्ट, आज शिक्षण संस्थान बंद #Chandrapur #RainAlert #MaharashtraRain #Weather पेपर लीक विरोध में टंकी पर चढ़े कार्यकर्ता #Akola #PaperLeak #YouthCongress #MaharashtraNews टीईटी पेपर लीक आरोपी पुलिस हिरासत में #maharashtranews #bhiwandi #newsupdate #maharashtra #news

×