Nandanvan cops nab notorious burglar

Advertisement

Nagpur: A notorious burglar was nabbed by Nandanvan Police who recovered some stolen cash, a Hero Maestro moped and a Hero Passion Pro motorcycle collectively worth thousands of rupees from him.

The accused has been identified as Mansoor Jasmuddin Ansari (22), a resident of Ram Nagari, near Symbiosis Institute, Wathoda. Mansoor had burgled Rs 25,000 cash from the house of Sandhya Sharad Kasture at Plot No 12, Tikle Layout, Nandanvan. He had stolen a Hero Maestro moped from the residential premises of Praveen Gulabrao Sehgal at Sai Baba Nagar. Mansoor had burgled Rs 60,000 cash from a milk dairy of Nitin Thakre. Similarly, he had stolen Rs 10,000 cash from the donation box of Hanuman Panch Committee Mandir.