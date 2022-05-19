Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by an NIA court in Delhi after previously pleading guilty in the terror funding case. The decision came after Malik previously pleaded guilty in the case, according to reports.

The arguments on the quantum of the sentence will be heard on May 25. On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court. Malik was also charged with Section 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.