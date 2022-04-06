Nahi milega: Fuel pump in Nagpur refuses to sell petrol below Rs 50!!

Advertisement

Nagpur: Adding more woes to the already horrid vehicle owners in the wake of steep hike in fuel prices, a petrol pump in Nagpur has refused to sell petrol below Rs 50.

The petrol pump, situated near Panchsheel Talkies Square in the city, has dangled a board with words: “Rs 50 ke niche petrol nahi milega” (Petrol below Rs 50 will not be sold). There is also a writing in Marathi on the same board “Pannas rupayache khali petrol ajibaat milnar nahi” meaning petrol below Rs 50 will not be delivered absolutely.

In a situation in which a cash-starved commuter demands petrol worth Rs 45, he or she would be flatly refused the fuel according to the new diktat of the petrol pump. It is not clear whether the fuel outlet will sell petrol for Rs 50. Only the operator knows.

