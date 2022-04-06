Major move: 20 Police Inspectors shifted in internal reshuffle in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major reshuffle of officers in the rank of Police Inspectors, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has shifted 20 officers to various police stations in Nagpur.

Woman Police Inspector (WPI) Kavita Isarkar of Social Security Branch has been transferred as Senior WPI of Hudkeshwar Police Station. PI Santosh Bakal of Special Branch has been given charge as in-charge of Jaripatka Police Station while PI Rajkamal Waghmare of Economic Offence Wing (EoW ) has been shifted as Senior PI of Imambada Police Station, Vishwanath Chavan as Senior PI Yashodhara Nagar, Pradip Rayannawar of Unit III of Crime Branch as Senior PI Wadi Police Station and Baban Yedge of Traffic Branch transferred as Senior PI of Shanti Nagar Police Station.

Similarly, PI Baban Yedge has been shifted to Shanti Nagar Police Station as in-charge, PI Vishwanath Chavan to Yashodhara Nagar. Sanjay Jadhav, Sarthak Nehte, Vaibhav Jadhav, Police Inspectors of Yashodhara Nagar, Hudkeshwar and Jaripatka Police Stations respectively have been shifted to the Control Room. PI Mukund Salunkhe too is transferred to the Control Room.

PI of Special Branch Santosh Bakal has been given charge of Jaripatka Police Station temporarily. Imambada’s PI Rajendrakumar Sanap, Wadi’s PI Lalita Todase, Shanti Nagar’s PI Ganesh Jamdar, and Traffic Branch’s PI Jagvendrasingh Rajput have been shifted to Crime Branch. Vinod Godbole is new PI of Wadi, Mahesh Sagle is Ajni PI, S M Ambhore will be new Kalamna PI and Bharat Karole has been made Shanti Nagar Police Inspector.

Police Inspector Sharad Kadam has been made Reader at Zone 2 and Police Inspector Rajesh Pukle is Reader at Zone 4.

