Nagpur’s veteran photojournalist Jayant Harkare no more

Nagpur: Well-known photojournalist of Nagpur and ex-President of Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists Jayant Murlidhar Harkare passed away on Sunday evening. He was 89. He leaves behind wife, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn the loss.

Harkare was the President of Nagpur Union of Working Journalists, Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists and Patrakar Housing Society. He represented India as a Jury at the International Press Photography Competition held at London and in Russia. He worked as a photographer at local Marathi daily Tarun Bharat. For some time Harkare had also worked as Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He was one of the National Council members of IFWJ.

In his condolence message, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The sad demise of Harkare is shocking. He was witness to several historical events. He rendered his service at Tarun Bharat, covering several movements through his camera. He had participated in the Ram Temple movement. He groomed several photographers. I pay my respects to him.”

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “I pay my respects to senior photojournalist Jayant alias Mama Harkare. He was witness to changing Nagpur. In his death Nagpur has lost a sensitive journalist.”

