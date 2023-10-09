17 teams of Nagpur Cops interrogated 125 suspects, released sketch of accused

Nagpur: City police have been toiling hard to nab the accused who had raped an engineering student near Jamtha here, on Wednesday. Nagpur Police have formed 17 vigilant teams, who have already interrogated 125 suspects and have also released sketch of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that the 19-year-old complainant is a second-year B.Tech student of a well-known engineering college located on the outskirts of the city. The complainant, who lives in a rented accommodation in the Hingna area, was walking to her college when she was allegedly targeted around 9.50 am on Wednesday.

She was waylaid by a man in his 30s who first threatened to kill her with an axe. He then dragged the young woman to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. After the man left the spot, the woman approached the police.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

– Ravikant Kamble

