High-flying: First Falcon 2000 jet set to take flight from Nagpur’s MIHAN by 2025

Nagpur: The Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur Special Economic Zone (MIHAN-SEZ) is set to witness a significant expansion by Dassault Reliance Aviation Limited (DRAL), a joint venture between France’s Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited. DRAL is expanding its unit by building two new hangars, a report in a local English daily said.

The two hangars expected to be ready by year’s end will add another 300,000 square feet. With this, by early 2025, DRAL plans to finally deliver its first Falcon 2000 aircraft, said the report.

Advertisement

As per the report, DRAL is currently in the process of constructing two new hangars within the SEZ, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing journey. The existing DRAL unit at MIHAN-SEZ, spanning 200,000 square feet, has been a critical part of Dassault’s offset obligations following a 36-aircraft deal. The expansion includes the construction of two new hangars, which are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Once operational, these hangars will add an additional 300,000 square feet to the existing infrastructure.

The expansion project at MIHAN-SEZ has faced delays due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, setting the project back by approximately two years. Despite these challenges, DRAL has managed to produce approximately 60% of the aerostructures required for the Falcon 2000 in Nagpur.

The expansion will provide DRAL with the capacity to manufacture up to 22 Falcon 2000 jets annually. Currently, DRAL supplies components to Dassault, which, in turn, distributes them to customers worldwide. This arrangement is expected to continue with the expanded facilities.

In addition to the Falcon 2000, DRAL’s MIHAN unit is also engaged in producing components for Rafale fighter jets. The establishment of a final assembly line for Rafale aircraft will depend on orders from the armed forces.

It is worth noting that there have been reports of Dassault considering taking over Reliance’s share in the venture. Presently, Dassault holds 49% of DRAL, while Reliance Aerostructure Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Defence Limited, owns the remaining 51%. Reliance holds 124 acres in MIHAN, forming the Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park, which allows for co-development in the area.

Apart from its collaboration with Dassault, Reliance has a joint venture with another French company, Thales, for an avionics unit in the SEZ, which is currently in production. Additionally, there are plans for a small arms manufacturing unit and a facility for night vision gear production in the SEZ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement