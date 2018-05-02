Nagpur’s very own Jayashree Bawankar wins the title of Runner-up

Mrs West India Empress of West India 2020 – Season 3

Nagpur’s very own beauty Jayashree Bawankar is the third runner-up in the Gold Category at Mrs West India Empress of West India 2020 – finale – Season 3 and has also received the title of Mrs Intelligent.

On behalf of DIVA Pageants, Alila Diwa hosted the finale of Mrs West India Empress of West India 2020 – Season 3 on November 28 in Goa.

47 married beauties representing the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa participated in this competition which was divided into two groups, Silver for the age group of 20 to 36 years and Gold for the age group of 37 and above.

Jayashree Bawankar had participated in the Gold Category The best contestant from each group was selected for the final round, which included Jayashree Bawankar.

Vinay Aranha presented this Grand show in Association with Jehangir OraCare Dental Center Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas Owners of DIVA Pageants conceptualized & executed this mega-event Union Minister of State Shripad Yeso Naik was present as the Chief Guest at the event. Actress Mahek Chahal, Actress Bruna Abdullah, Suhani Mendonsa, Designer Gwen D, Vivek Mendonsa were the Judges. Aman Yatan Verma hosted this Grand Show.

Jayashree is forty years old. She has studied BA LLB from Nagpur’s Ambedkar College of Law. Jayashree, who has done LLM from Mumbai University, has received a gold medal for this course. After marrying Abhijeet Bawankar, an engineer, she lived in Dubai and Doha for some time. Jayashree who enjoys dancing and modelling, is also interested in fashion and dance choreography as well. Jayashree has two daughters, Parul and Swara.

She had earlier won the 2016 beauty pageant in Qatar. Besides, she was also the first runner-up at the Mrs. Vidarbha Talent Icon 2020 beauty pageant held at Nagpur.

Jayashree, a professor of Law, said, “While working in the Law field, it was only with the help of my family that I was able to pursue a career in modelling. I am very happy to have the honour of being the runner-up of Mrs. West India and also the book of Mrs. Intelligent. It is my intention to groom women for such beauty pageants in the future and I want the beauties of Nagpur to excel in beauty on the strength of beauty and intelligence’