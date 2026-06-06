Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant boost to competitive exam coaching for students from backward-class communities, the Nagpur-based Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI), a Maharashtra Government undertaking, has awarded a Rs 1.51 crore contract to Career Point Edutech for providing coaching services to aspirants preparing for JEE, NEET and CET examinations.

Under the agreement, Career Point Edutech has been empanelled to conduct both online and offline coaching programmes for 300 students sponsored by VANARTI under various categories of the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department across Maharashtra.

Gold Rate June 06 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,46,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The project aims to strengthen access to quality coaching for students aspiring to secure admission to engineering, medical and professional courses through national and state-level entrance examinations.

As part of the contract, the company will provide live interactive online classes, offline mentoring support, digital study material, online test practice modules, performance assessment and progress tracking. Eligible students will also be provided tablets with data connectivity wherever required to facilitate uninterrupted learning.

The contract, valued at Rs 1,50,90,000, will remain in force for an initial period of two years. The agreement also contains a provision for annual extensions of up to two additional years based on mutual consent and performance.

Company officials stated that neither the promoters nor promoter group entities of Career Point Edutech have any stake or interest in VANARTI, and the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.

Career Point Edutech operates in the education sector and offers services ranging from educational consultancy and tutorial programmes to management services and residential hostel facilities.

The contract comes at a time when the company has reported strong financial performance. In the fourth quarter of FY26, Career Point Edutech posted a 44.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.59 crore, although its revenue from operations declined by 4.9% to Rs 10.66 crore compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The VANARTI initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of students from socially and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds by providing structured coaching and academic support to help them compete in highly competitive entrance examinations.

Advertisement