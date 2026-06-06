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Nagpur: In a case that has shocked residents and exposed a betrayal of family trust, Ganeshpeth Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 2 lakh from his own grandmother’s house. Investigators revealed that the accused committed the theft to spend money on his girlfriend.

The victim, Subhadra Kishor Maste, a retired employee of Mayo Hospital, resides in the Indiranagar slum area under the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station. She had lodged a complaint after discovering that gold ornaments and cash had gone missing from her house.

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According to police, the stolen property included a gold chain, rings, gold earrings and Rs 13,000 in cash. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and began gathering intelligence about the possible suspect.

During the probe, police received a tip-off that led them to Tushar Pradeep Maste (22), the victim’s grandson. He was taken into custody for questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to committing the theft.

Investigators said the accused admitted that he had stolen the jewellery and cash from his grandmother’s residence to fund personal expenses and spend money on his girlfriend. The revelation stunned family members, as suspicion had initially been directed towards unknown outsiders.

Police recovered a gold ring and two gold earrings collectively valued at around Rs 80,000 from the accused’s possession. Further investigation revealed that a jeweller in Umred had allegedly purchased some of the stolen ornaments without verifying ownership documents or conducting due diligence.

Acting on the information, police seized additional jewellery from the jeweller and are examining his role in the transaction.

The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody. Police are continuing their investigation to recover the remaining stolen property and determine whether any other persons were involved in disposing of the valuables.

The case serves as a reminder that crimes are not always committed by strangers, and sometimes the greatest breach of trust can come from within one’s own family.

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