Nagpur’s Sumita Shrivastava creates national record, emerges as India’s No. 1 LIC agent

Nagpur: In a remarkable achievement that has brought national recognition to Nagpur, Sumita Rakesh Shrivastava has secured the top position among nearly 1.45 million agents of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a premium basis for the financial year 2025-26.

The achievement marks a historic milestone not only for LIC’s Nagpur Division but also for Maharashtra, as Shrivastava’s premium mobilization has reportedly set a new all-time national record within LIC. Her performance has earned her the distinction of being recognized as India’s highest-ranking LIC agent for the year.

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The accomplishment has generated widespread appreciation across the insurance sector and is being viewed as a testament to professional excellence, customer-centric service, and sustained commitment to financial security and insurance awareness.

A journey of dedication and trust

Associated with LIC’s 972 City Branch under the Nagpur Division, Sumita Shrivastava has built her reputation over the years through consistent performance, ethical business practices, and a strong focus on customer relationships.

Industry colleagues describe her success as the result of years of disciplined effort, sincerity, and an in-depth understanding of the financial protection needs of families. Her ability to earn and retain the trust of policyholders has played a crucial role in her extraordinary rise within one of the world’s largest life insurance organizations.

Officials noted that her achievement reflects the values that LIC has long associated with its mission, trust, commitment, service, and financial inclusion.

Pride for Nagpur and Maharashtra

The achievement has brought considerable pride to Nagpur, placing the city on the national map of the insurance industry. Senior LIC officials have lauded Shrivastava’s accomplishment, describing it as an inspiring example for insurance professionals across the country.

Her success is also being viewed as evidence of the growing contribution of Nagpur-based professionals at the national level in sectors beyond traditional industries.

According to officials, her record-setting performance demonstrates how dedication, client service, and professional integrity can lead to exceptional results even in a highly competitive environment involving more than a million insurance advisors nationwide.

Gratitude to mentors and leadership

Following the announcement, Shrivastava expressed gratitude to LIC’s leadership, senior officials, mentors, colleagues, and staff members who supported her throughout her professional journey.

She acknowledged the guidance and encouragement received from LIC’s top management, regional and divisional leadership, branch officials, marketing teams, and staff members of City Branch Office-972.

She has placed on records her special thanks to R Doraiswamy, Chairman CEO and Managing Director, Ratnakar Patnaik, MD Central Office, Dinesh Pant MD, R. Chander MD, Sanoj Kumar, Zonal Manager Western Zone, Arun Razdan, Regional Manager (Marketing). Narvir Singh Raghava, Ex. Regional Manager (Marketing), K. S. Johar, RM (Marketing), Pravin Niranjan, Sr. Divisional Manager, Nagpur Division, Sachin Ranade, Marketing Manager, Ajay Shukla, Marketing Manager, Sudhir Ramgirwar, Ex. SBM Nagpur, Kishore Atkarne, BM 972 Branch, Mangesh Moharll, Manager (Sales), Pravin Sahasrabuddhe, Ex. Manager (Sales), Kishore Sahare Senior Branch Manager Western Zone, Deepak Shende, Ex. BM(A), Jayashree Nimje, BM(A) and all the dedicated staff members of CBO-972, for their continuous guidance, motivation, cooperation, and unwavering support throughout her journey.

She also paid special tribute to T. S. Oberoi, whom she credited as a mentor for providing continuous guidance and motivation throughout her career.

On a personal note, she expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support of her husband, Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, stating that his encouragement and emotional support played a significant role in helping her achieve the prestigious milestone.

Inspiration for insurance professionals

Senior Divisional Manager Pravin Niranjan congratulated Shrivastava on her exceptional accomplishment and said the Nagpur Division takes immense pride in her success. He noted that her achievement serves as an inspiration to lakhs of LIC agents across India and reinforces the spirit of excellence, professionalism, and customer service that the organization seeks to promote.

As India’s top-performing LIC agent for 2025-26, Sumita Rakesh Shrivastava’s achievement is not only a personal triumph but also a proud moment for Nagpur, Maharashtra, and the entire LIC fraternity. Her success story stands as a powerful example of how perseverance, dedication, and trust-based relationships can translate into record-breaking accomplishments on the national stage.

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