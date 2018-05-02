Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
New Delhi/Nagpur: Sugandha Date, a 14-year-old girl from Nagpur, has emerged as the winner of the Zee TV singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Sunday, 9 June. She took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.
Sugandha was competing with Pritam Acharya, Mohammed Faiz, Anushka Patra, Aastha Das and Aayush KC. Pritam and Mohammed were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.
“I am very happy that I have become the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. I could make everyone proud and live up to their expectations. I wasn’t sure about winning, but I had a feeling that if I’ll give my best then I might win,” Sugandha was quoted as saying by Indo-Asian News Service. She added that her journey at the competition was “beautiful”.
Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma and Shaan served as the judges at the show, with television actor Ravi Dubey hosting it.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old Aftab Singh was declared the winner of another reality show, Rising Star 3.
Singh, who hails from Punjab, was the youngest among the three finalists. Along with the winning trophy, he was also presented with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third instalment of the singing reality show that airs on Colors TV, was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about winning the show, Aftab told Indo-Asian News Service, “I am on cloud nine. I didn’t even expect to be one of the finalists. It’s like a dream come true. This win means a lot to me.” He further said that he hopes to sing for Salman Khan one day.