Nagpur’s Shihan Sanjay Ingole Achieves Historic WKF Coach Certification

Nagpur – Shihan Sanjay Ingole, the esteemed Technical Director and Chief Instructor of the National Shotokan Karate Association India, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully passing the World Karate Federation (WKF) Coach examination. This accomplishment, attained between February 12 and 25, 2025, in Fujairah, Dubai, marks him as the first individual from Nagpur to earn this prestigious certification.

The WKF Coach certification is a globally recognized credential, reflecting a coach’s expertise and commitment to the highest standards of karate instruction. Shihan Ingole’s success not only brings honor to Nagpur but also serves as an inspiration to karate practitioners across India.

In a statement, Shihan Ingole expressed his gratitude, saying, “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. I am honored to bring this recognition to our city and look forward to further promoting the art of karate.”

The National Shotokan Karate Association India and the broader martial arts community have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Shihan Ingole for this remarkable accomplishment.