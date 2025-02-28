Celebrating Scientific Ingenuity and Innovation on National Science Day

DPS MIHAN celebrated the National Science Day, with great zeal and enthusiasm, fostering curiosity and creativity. The event commenced with a captivating special Assembly for Grade VII, which included special segments like ‘ Brilliant Blunders’, powerful Monologues by Women in STEM, sharing facts about young innovators of Nagpur, along with an excellent Microscopic Mystery Quiz that enhanced discovery, and inspiration amongst the young students. An innovative model competition titled ‘SCILYMPICS’ highlighted ground-breaking ideas from young minds of Grades III-VII.

It showcased several innovative models that proved that imagination fuels creativity and turns ideas into reality through the wonders of science. Our young learners of Grades I and II also experienced the thrilling world of scientific inquiry and ingenuity when they too visited the Science exhibition. ‘SCIENTIFIC SPOTLIGHT’ a thrilling role play on famous scientists brought historical discoveries to life as well as aimed to encourage research skills and learn the achievements of great scientists I Grades III and IV students.

Gold Rate Friday 28 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,400 /- Gold 22 KT 79,400 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Young artists of Grades VI-VII beautifully expressed the theme ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’ through vibrant posters in ARTIFEST, showcasing their vision of a future where India leads the world in scientific excellence and innovation. The display of stunning paintings depicted scientific marvels in vibrant colours. The day also included an informative Powerpoint presentation on the life of Dr.C.V.Raman with the faculty members sharing inspiring stories of scientific breakthroughs. The event concluded with awards for outstanding contributions. It was indeed a day of learning, innovation, and inspiration!