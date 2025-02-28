Celebrating the Grandeur of the Marathi Language at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS),

The Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Nagpur.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries on the dais, including the Director of SCMS, Dr. Sameer Pingle, who presided over the function. The Chief Guest was Shri Sripad Aparajit, Editor of Maharashtra Times, Nagpur, while the keynote speaker was Dr. Vrushali Deshpande, a renowned anchor, author, and orator. Additionally, Prof. Sayali Lakhe Pidadi, a faculty member specializing in Marathi, was present.

Gold Rate Friday 28 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,400 /- Gold 22 KT 79,400 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The program commenced with the rendition of the Rashtra Geet (State Anthem). This was followed by the ceremonial garlanding of the portraits of Mata Saraswati and the revered poet Kusumagraj, along with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

During his address, Chief Guest Shri Sripad Aparajit encouraged students to take pride in their Marathi identity rather than feeling inferior about it. He emphasized the importance of learning at least five new words daily by translating between Marathi and other languages, fostering linguistic growth and confidence.

Keynote speaker Dr. Vrushali Deshpande highlighted the necessity of being proficient in Marathi for professional communication. She stressed that Marathi carries a deep sense of warmth, belonging, and a unique cultural essence. She firmly asserted that everyone should learn the regional language of the place they reside in.

Marking the occasion, students showcased their artistic talents through dance performances, powerful oratory, and an inspiring Shivgarjana in honor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The event began with an introductory speech by Prof. Sayali Pidadi, while Dr. Sameer Pingle, in his presidential address, emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve and promote the Marathi language. He underscored that linguistic communication plays a crucial role in cultural conservation.

The success of the event was made possible through the invaluable contributions of Akshata Kahu, Pallavi Choudhari, Parag Shirbhate and Gopal Rathod along with other faculty members and administrative staff. Former students also extended their wholehearted support.

The program was seamlessly anchored by Maitreyee Arasade and Piyusha Trivedi, while Pranjal Ranvir delivered the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with a soulful recital of Pasayadan.