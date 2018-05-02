Nagpur’s Shaheed Gowari Smarak at Admin’s apathy; Crores wasted; NMC passes buck to PWD

Nagpur: Nagpur’s Shaheed Gowari Smarak, a memorial built near Zero Mile to commemorate the members of Gowari Community who died in the 1994 Gowari stampede, has been left at administration’s apathy.

The memorial was built with the heavy spent of crores of rupees which now appears as total waste, thanks to the sheer negligence of the officials concerned.

The structure that comprises statues of leaders of the community is in pathetic state for the lack of maintenance.

As the officials turned blind eye towards the upkeep of the memorial, the roadside vendors have encroached upon place, making it their point of sale.

On Monday the Gowari Shaheed Diwas was observed but the Shaheed Smarak was deliberately ignored.

The officials on the other hand are trying to pass the buck from one authority to another.

NMC officials say the onus to spruce up and maintain the structure lies on PWD officials who chose to keep mum on the matter.



For the uninitiated, the 1994 Gowari stampede occurred near Variety Square Nagpur on 23 November 1994 in which 114 people from the Gowari community were killed and 500 more injured.