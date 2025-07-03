Nagpur’s serial burglar Mahilange with 150 cases detained under MPDA

Advertisement



Nagpur: Cracking down on habitual offenders, the Nagpur Police have detained history-sheeter Naresh Ankalu Mahilange (34) under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

Mahilange, a well-known troublemaker with over 150 cases of theft, extortion, robbery, housebreaking, and violent crimes registered across city police stations, had become a constant threat to law and order. Operating with his gang, he frequently roamed the streets armed with dangerous weapons, spreading fear among residents and disrupting peace in several localities.

Taking serious note of his repeated offences and growing influence in criminal circles, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal signed off on the strict preventive action under the MPDA Act. Acting on the order, police authorities shifted Mahilange to Kolhapur Jail for a period of one year starting July 2.

The operation was executed under the supervision of DCP Zone 5 Niketan Kadam, ACP Kamptee Division Vishal Shirasagar, and officers Senior PI Pravin Kale, API Shashikant Musale, PSI Santosh Kumar Ramlod, PSI Rajesh Paidalwar, and Roshan Durugkar.

Police sources said the action is part of an ongoing crackdown to curb the activities of habitual offenders and restore public confidence in law enforcement.