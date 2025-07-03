Operation Thunder: Comprehensive Strategy Against Drug Abuse in Nagpur

Advertisement



Drug abuse is a serious social and economic menace leading to multiple problems — unemployment, crimes, family breakdowns, and severe health hazards. The Nagpur Police has launched Operation Thunder to counter this epidemic and protect society from its harmful effects.

Observed Drug Abuse Trends

Drugs come in various forms including heroin, cocaine, ganja, charas, opium, MD (mephedrone), and synthetic drugs. Prolonged consumption affects both body and mind.

Physical Effects:

Weak immunity

Major health issues (AIDS, Hepatitis)

Physical deterioration and visible signs of illness

Mental Effects:

Hallucinations and delusions

Aggressive or irrational behavior

Depression and suicidal tendencies

Social & Economic Effects:

Increased thefts and financial distress

Rising domestic conflicts

Negative impact on youth, weakening community values

Why People Get Addicted

Peer pressure

Emotional distress

Curiosity or misinformation

Easy availability of drugs

Countermeasures & Strategy under Operation Thunder

1. Disruption of Supply Chains

Cutting off drug supplies by tracking and seizing narcotics at entry points

2. Eradication of Cultivation & Production

Identifying drug-producing areas and ensuring their destruction

3. Strict Border Surveillance

Increased vigilance at inter-state and city borders to block smuggling routes

4. Awareness Campaigns

Outreach in schools, colleges, and communities to educate youth and parents

5. Rehabilitation & Counseling

Providing access to medical and psychological help for addicts

Empowering families to support recovery

6. Community Participation

Collaborating with NGOs, educational institutions, and local leaders

7. Transparency & Accountability

Making anti-drug operations visible and results publicly accountable

Key Statistics: December 2023 to May 2025 (Nagpur City)

Drug Type Cases Accused Arrested Quantity Seized Market Value (₹) Convictions Ganja 31 56 500 kg 1,17,27,835 38 MD 38 1 833 g 1,99,55,790 71 Charas 0 0 – – – Cocaine 0 0 – – – Heroin 0 0 – – – Tablets 208 – – – 226 Total 278 60 1,40,17,425 2,22,92,530 336

Vision for the Future

To permanently address the issue of drugs:

Consistent multi-agency coordination (Police, NCB, Education, NGOs)

Youth empowerment through skill development and awareness

Continued enforcement and social intervention

Message from Vasant Pardeshi (IPS)

Addl. Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nagpur City

“Drugs are not just a personal issue — they destroy entire societies. Operation Thunder is not merely a police operation but a societal movement. Everyone has a role — government, citizens, and families — to eliminate this evil.”