Nagpur’s SDAL Launches ‘Bhargavastra’ to Tackle Drone Swarm Threats

Advertisement



Nagpur-Based Solar Defence Unveils ‘Bhargavastra’: A Low-Cost Counter-Drone Breakthrough for Swarm Threats

Nagpur: In a major advancement for India’s indigenous defence capabilities, Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has unveiled its latest innovation — ‘Bhargavastra’, a low-cost, hard-kill counter-drone system designed to neutralise drone swarms with unmatched precision and affordability. The system marks a significant step forward in counter-drone technology, particularly in defending against emerging threats from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

‘Bhargavastra’ employs unguided micro-rockets as its primary defence mechanism, capable of neutralising drone swarms within a lethal radius of 20 meters. Complemented by a guided micro-missile system — previously tested successfully — the two-tiered approach ensures both widespread disruption and pinpoint accuracy in aerial threat neutralisation.

Gold Rate 13 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,300/- Gold 22 KT 87,700/- Silver/Kg 97,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Recent trials conducted at the Seaward Firing Range, Gopalpur, on May 13 saw the system undergo rigorous testing under the supervision of senior officials from the Indian Army’s Air Defence (AAD). Three trials were performed: two involving single-rocket launches and one in salvo mode with two rockets fired within two seconds. All rockets met operational benchmarks, showcasing the system’s readiness for deployment.

‘Bhargavastra’ is engineered for deployment in varied terrains, including high-altitude zones exceeding 5,000 meters, making it ideal for India’s geographically diverse defence needs. With a modular design, it allows for the addition of soft-kill technologies such as jamming and spoofing, providing a comprehensive solution against UAV incursions.

The system’s Command-and-Control Centre, powered by advanced C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) architecture, integrates multiple sensors — radar, EO/IR, and RF receivers — offering layered air defence with extended detection ranges of 6 to 10 km. The EO/IR suite enables precise tracking of low radar cross-section targets, ensuring rapid response to both single drones and swarms.

SDAL highlights the indigenous nature of the system’s development, underscoring its alignment with the ‘Make in India’ mission. The company’s open-source architecture ensures adaptability and seamless integration with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure, offering scalable solutions across all branches of India’s armed forces.

In a global context, SDAL asserts that while several nations are exploring similar technologies, a domestically developed, multi-layered, and cost-effective system with active swarm neutralisation capabilities like ‘Bhargavastra’ has yet to be fielded elsewhere.

This innovation not only enhances India’s air defence capabilities but also reinforces the country’s strategic emphasis on self-reliance in defence manufacturing, positioning Nagpur as a rising hub for aerospace and defence technology.

Advertisement