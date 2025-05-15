Dr. Aliakbbar Maimun Launches ActionCOACH Business Coaching Practice in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dr. Aliakbbar Maimun, a certified Business Coach under the globally acclaimed ActionCOACH brand, proudly announces the launch of his business coaching practice in Nagpur.

With a legacy of over 30 years of global excellence, *ActionCOACH* is recognized as the world’s largest and No.1 business coaching organization. Operating in more than 80 countries and supporting over 18,000 businesses every week, ActionCOACH brings a proven, results-driven approach to business growth.

With over 14 years of professional experience in training, mentoring, and coaching, *Coach Aliakbbar* specializes in driving transformational, result-oriented growth for businesses. His coaching practice is grounded in the *ActionCOACH framework*—a structured and strategic system that empowers business owners to build profitable enterprises that can thrive independently of their direct day-to-day involvement.

*Why ActionCOACH? Business Coaching*

Tested and proven across industries and continents, ActionCOACH’s coaching programs are tailored to fit any business and industry. They are designed to deliver a *“business re-education”*—teaching business owners how their business truly works and how to apply practical strategies for sustainable success.

Whether you’re a small business owner or leading a growing enterprise, ActionCOACH Business Coaching practice will help you achieve measurable success and lasting impact.

