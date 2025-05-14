Published On : Wed, May 14th, 2025
Weather Department Issues Thunderstorm Alert for Vidarbha

Nagpur – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorm activity across several districts in Vidarbha late Wednesday evening. According to the IMD, over the next three to four hours, parts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, and Chandrapur are likely to witness thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

Light rain is also expected in some areas. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid outdoor activities during the alert period.

