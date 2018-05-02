Nagpur’s Satranjipura continues to add corona threat, 1 more positive, total 106

Nagpur: The cluttered area of Satranjipura in Nagpur continued to hit headlines with maximum corona patients coming from this hotspot. Both district administration and police force are on their toes to contain the crisis but the relief seems to be a far fetched dream as every other day adds to the positive cases coming from Satranjipura locality.

On Saturday, another 24-year-old youth has tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Saturday. With the latest development the cases of virus borne disease stands at 106 in Second Capital of the State.

However the silver lining is that 22 patients were successfully treated with the disease and have returned home. Though, one patient has also succumbed to the global pandemic in Nagpur city.

109 suspected person with COVID-19 are admitted in hospital among them 59 in GMC and 50 in IGMC. Their test result are awaited. Total 1208 person in the city are under observation with 444 in Home Quarantine.

Nagpur cop turns into Corona-man to spread awareness

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nagpur Police have been on their toes to come with innovative ideas and campaigns to aware citizens.

Though, with reports of Nagpurians flouting the lockdown surfacing across the city, a cop from Shantinagar Police Station on Saturday decided to turn Corona-man police to spread awareness.

The cop hit the streets across the Shantinagar vicinity was seen urging people to follow social distancing and to stay at home to contain the virus outbreak.