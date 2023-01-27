Nagpur’s Saraswati Institute celebrates Republic Day

Nagpur: Ramakrishna and Arts College of Commerce, Saraswati College, Saraswati High School and Junior College, Saraswati Bhavan Convent and High School, run by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Institute, celebrated the Republic Day. On this occasion, the flag was hoisted by the Director Secretary of the organization Dr. Maroti Wagh.

The program was attended by Lata Wagh, Principal of the Institute, Pankaj Jagde, Principal of Ramakrishna Wagh Arts and Commerce College, Om Chaudhary, Principal of Saraswati College, Nisha Phillips, Principal of Saraswati Bhavan Convent and High School.

At the beginning of the program, the importance of Republic Day was highlighted by Samriddhi Bansod Class V, Sumayya Bano Class VI, Suhani Gaur Class IX, Sakshi Mandavkar Class IX, Divyane Khadse and Professor Dr. Nazia.

On the occasion, Boxer Abhishek Mukesh Jangid, a student of Class 12th English Commerce Branch, was felicitated by the dignitaries present. Aarti Sonbawane, a student of Class 8th, was felicitated for drawing an excellent picture. The best teacher award was given to Dr. Suvarna Jambhulkar. Dr. Maruti Wagh, who was the chief guest, asked every student to imbibe Indianness on the occasion of Republic Day. Lata Wagh, Director of the Institute, presided over the program and guided the students.

The program was moderated by Bhagyashree Shukla, a student of Class IX and Mansi Kshirsagar, a student of Class X. The vote of thanks was given by Dhanashree Kemekar. The entire students, teachers, non-teaching staff and parents attended the program.

