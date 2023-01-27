All must contribute for making Nagpur a clean, beautiful, healthy city: Mpl Commissioner

Nagpur Municipal Corporation celebrates Republic Day with gaiety

Nagpur: “The Indian Constitution, which came into effect after the independence of the country, has given an opportunity to serve everyone in the society. The resolution of Nagpur Municipal Corporation is to make our city of Nagpur clean, beautiful and healthy on Republic Day in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The implementation of this resolution is not possible by the civic body alone, but the role and cooperation of the people is very important in this. Every citizen of the city should contribute towards the fulfilment of this resolution of a clean, beautiful and healthy Nagpur,” appealed the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Republic Day.

Advertisement

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated in Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Thursday January 26 on the lawn of the NMC headquarters in Civil Lines. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B unfurled the national flag. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Corporation Limited and Additional Commissioner (Service) of Municipal Corporation Ajay Gulhane, Additional Commissioner (City) Ram Joshi, Chief Engineer Dinesh Nandanwar, Municipal Commissioner’s wife were present. The Fire Brigade under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchke saluted the tricolour. Interestingly, the entire Republic Day program was conducted on the concept of Zero Waste.

Speaking further, Radhakrishnan B advised all the departments of the municipality to work in coordination for the completion of a clean, beautiful and healthy Nagpur city. The Commissioner emphasized that the contribution and cooperation of every department, officer, employee and every person in the city is very necessary to raise the standard of Nagpur Municipal Corporation in the Swachh Survekshan which has been going on for the last 8 years.

He said that Swachh Mohalla competition is being conducted by the NMC for the public and appealed to the citizens to participate in this. The Commissioner mentioned various departments of the municipality on this occasion. Along with a clean and beautiful Nagpur, various steps are being taken to strengthen the NMC’s health machinery for a healthy Nagpur. The objective is to empower the urban primary health centres in the city and to bring health facilities to every citizen.

He said that the health system must be ready 24 hours a day to fight against diseases such as measles and leprosy. He mentioned that the recruitment process will be started to strengthen the health and fire departments. The Commissioner expressed his resolve to strengthen the Fire Department, which is always ready for the safety of the citizens, by meeting the need of modern equipment with manpower.

The movement of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started in order to raise the standard of education in the schools of the civic body. Six English medium schools are running in Nagpur city in collaboration with Akanksha Foundation. The Commissioner expressed the belief that there is a great response to these schools and to fulfil the goal of raising the standard of education in other schools of the municipality. Through e-Governance, the municipality aims to facilitate transparent and timely payment of taxes to everyone. He appealed to take care that there will be no laxity in this regard.

The foundation stone of the ambitious Nag River Rejuvenation Project in Nagpur city was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commissioner directed that every Assistant Commissioner should plan to work in a time-bound manner at the regional level for the further work of this project. A municipal corporation is an organization that reaches out to citizens every day. As the guardian organization of the city, the municipality has a great responsibility.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has enormous potential. It is able to provide all the necessary facilities to the citizens. He also directed that every department, officer and employee should work in that regard.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited Ajay Gulhane wished everyone on the 74th Republic Day. This year is special as the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated. He expressed his belief that we will strive round the clock to keep Nagpur clean, beautiful and healthy in this special year.

Deputy Commissioner Nirbhay Jain, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar, Corporation Secretary Dr. Ranjana Lade, Deputy Commissioner Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vijay Humane, Director of Solid Waste Management Department Gajendra Mahalle, Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Garden Superintendent Amol Chourpagar, Additional Medical Health Officer Dr. Vijay Joshi, Assistant Director City Planning Pramod Gawande, Executive Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee, Executive Engineer Sonali Chavan, Legal Officer Venkatesh Kaple, General Manager of Smart City Rajesh Dufare, Assistant Commissioners Ashok Patil, Ghanshyam Pandhare, Kiran Bagde, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Sports Officer Piyush Ambukar, and a large number of other officials and employees were present on the occasion.

The program was conducted by NMC Public Relations Officer Manish Soni. Shubhangi Pohre proposed a vote of thanks

Award for outstanding work:

Nagpur Municipal Corporation felicitated the employees who performed excellently in various departments on this occasion. Remarkable work was done by the Municipal Corporation in disposing of about 1136 cases pending before the National Lok Adalat for registration of births and deaths under Clause 13 (3) of the Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Zonal Medical Officer and Head of Birth and Death Department Dr. Atiq Khan and Statistics Assistant Mukesh Hundkar were honoured for this performance.

Fire Department driver cum fitter Ankesh Sitaram Kapse provided oxygen during the Covid pandemic by repairing the oxygen cylinder leakage in Ayush Hospital and provided facilities to the patients. He was honoured for this work. Apart from this, contract fire rescuer Krishna Motiram Narwate, who worked to pull out a 12-year-old boy, Prithvi Dhaniram Marwade, who fell into a 20 feet deep pit at Kalamana, Dipti Signal, was felicitated.

The dignitaries also honoured Senior Clerk Arun Bhopale, who performed the responsibility of solving the complaints received in the emergency control room during heavy rains. All the awardees were felicitated by presenting Tulsi plant, NMC scarves and certificates.

Pledge to eradicate leprosy:

Those present in the program took an oath to eradicate leprosy. On this occasion, Sparsh Janajagruti Abhiyan and Leprosy Prevention Day, the participants took an oath to motivate leprosy suspects for examination and treatment and to encourage and not discriminate against leprosy patients and to strive for the realization of the dream of a leprosy-free India.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement