Dabo Restaurant fracas: Accused are being “protected” by a big political leader: Report

Nagpur: Even after 48 hours of registration of an offence in the case in which a couple and their relatives were thrashed at Dabo Restaurant in Sonegaon, the accused are still at large and dodging police action. A media report said that the accused are being ‘protected’ by a big political leader.

Notably, a group of hooligans, who wreaked havoc at Dabo Restaurant, had thrashed a couple and threatened other patrons with mauser gun between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Sonegaon Police had registered an FIR under Sections 354, 324, 506(B), 204(9) of the IPC against the accused named Ajay Thakur, Ranveer Thakur and Anna Thakur in this connection.

Meanwhile, suspecting the role of Director of the restaurant, cops have directed closure of the hotel till further orders. According to reports, a Saturday night party was organised at Dabo Restaurant. People from posh localities thronged the venue which is located just opposite Sonegaon Police Station on Wardha Road.

During the revelry, the intoxicated accused Ajju alias Ajay Thakur, Ranveer Thakur and Anna Thakur went on a rampage at Dabo. They thrashed a couple and also threatened to open fire. While patrons managed to run for their life, Sonegaon Police were inactive. Earlier a Non-cognizable offence was registered in this connection. However, following media reports exposing sloppy work of Sonegaon Police, the top brass of Nagpur Police came into the picture and an FIR was registered.

According to media reports, the accused have “connections” not only with police but also with a big political leader. The accused come to know actions of the police in advance and go absconding. The accused Ajju has a dhaba in Koradi. His relatives are in the police. Anna Thakur is involved in criminal activities in Koradi. According to reports, a youth from a rural area has a licensed mauser gun and is also involved in this racket. This youth is notorious in blackmailing activities.

Talking to Nagpur Today, the Sonegaon Police Inspector Dilip Sagar said that two teams have raided many places and are searching for the absconding accused. As the accused and the people connected with them have switched off their mobile phones, their location is not being found, he said.

