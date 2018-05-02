Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat



Nagpur: Though, novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outrage has brought the whole world to a grind halt, a city based techie had managed to come up with a way to represent his Motherland at an International platform at Sydney, Australia, that too respecting the norms set to contain global pandemic.

Sanket Rajesh Tiwari, has secured his position among top 20 contestants in the international music competition organized by renowned Blue Bird Event Private Limited on YouTube.

Sanket, a resident of Narendra in Nagpur has completed his engineering from Priyadarshani College. Soon after which he had bagged job at tech giant, TCS in Pune. Sanket later switched to Sydney, Australia for better livelihood option was working there with a private firm. Born to Journalist father and singer mother, had learnt his music lessons form his home itself.

Though, Sanket was working but he never left is passion for signing. Sanket joined ‘DYZR Musical Band’ and starting exploring new avenues of his passion far away from India. He has also performed in several local radio stations.

Amid lockdown, Sanket learnt about the International Music Competition organized by Blue Bird Event. Following which he filed his entry through social networking site and uploaded video on YouTube. Sanket, soon managed to clear first round and shortlisted for top 60. And after series of competition, Sanket secured his place in the top 20 of the competition, being the flag bearer of India in the finale of the competition. Renowned Bajan Singer, Anup Jalota is judge for the competition while singer Pratimasingh Baghel, is conspiring the programme.

<iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wi-24I3xQcQ” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>