Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 12th, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat


    Nagpur: Though, novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outrage has brought the whole world to a grind halt, a city based techie had managed to come up with a way to represent his Motherland at an International platform at Sydney, Australia, that too respecting the norms set to contain global pandemic.

    Sanket Rajesh Tiwari, has secured his position among top 20 contestants in the international music competition organized by renowned Blue Bird Event Private Limited on YouTube.

    Sanket, a resident of Narendra in Nagpur has completed his engineering from Priyadarshani College. Soon after which he had bagged job at tech giant, TCS in Pune. Sanket later switched to Sydney, Australia for better livelihood option was working there with a private firm. Born to Journalist father and singer mother, had learnt his music lessons form his home itself.

    Though, Sanket was working but he never left is passion for signing. Sanket joined ‘DYZR Musical Band’ and starting exploring new avenues of his passion far away from India. He has also performed in several local radio stations.

    Amid lockdown, Sanket learnt about the International Music Competition organized by Blue Bird Event. Following which he filed his entry through social networking site and uploaded video on YouTube. Sanket, soon managed to clear first round and shortlisted for top 60. And after series of competition, Sanket secured his place in the top 20 of the competition, being the flag bearer of India in the finale of the competition. Renowned Bajan Singer, Anup Jalota is judge for the competition while singer Pratimasingh Baghel, is conspiring the programme.

    <iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wi-24I3xQcQ” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>

     


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    “इंडिया बुक ऑफ रेकॉर्ड ड्रॉईंग रुममध्ये 85 k.m. धावणे” – डॉ . राजेंद्र जयस्वाल 
    “इंडिया बुक ऑफ रेकॉर्ड ड्रॉईंग रुममध्ये 85 k.m. धावणे” – डॉ . राजेंद्र जयस्वाल 
    Hindi News
    वीडियो: लापरवाही, सदर के मनपा हॉस्पिटल में छोटे बच्चों की दवाई का स्टॉक हुआ समाप्त  
    वीडियो: लापरवाही, सदर के मनपा हॉस्पिटल में छोटे बच्चों की दवाई का स्टॉक हुआ समाप्त  
    गोंदिया: घर-घर हो रही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
    गोंदिया: घर-घर हो रही थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
    Trending News
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Centre likely to extend lockdown with more relaxations
    Centre likely to extend lockdown with more relaxations
    Featured News
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period
    “ Emotional Intelligence “is the Key of success for Career- Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar.
    “ Emotional Intelligence “is the Key of success for Career- Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar.
    वीडियो: लापरवाही, सदर के मनपा हॉस्पिटल में छोटे बच्चों की दवाई का स्टॉक हुआ समाप्त  
    वीडियो: लापरवाही, सदर के मनपा हॉस्पिटल में छोटे बच्चों की दवाई का स्टॉक हुआ समाप्त  
    फेक न्यूज़ और अफवाहों पर रोक लगाने के लिए WhatsApp ने उठाया ये कदम
    फेक न्यूज़ और अफवाहों पर रोक लगाने के लिए WhatsApp ने उठाया ये कदम
    नागपुर के संकेत तिवारी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में विश्वस्तरीय गायन स्पर्धा के अंतिम दौर में पहुंचे
    नागपुर के संकेत तिवारी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में विश्वस्तरीय गायन स्पर्धा के अंतिम दौर में पहुंचे
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    अल्पावधित पाच हजार बेड क्षमतेचे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तयार
    अल्पावधित पाच हजार बेड क्षमतेचे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तयार
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145