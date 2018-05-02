Maharashtra allows home delivery of liquor during lockdown period

Mumbai/Nagpur: In a bid to ensure that no social distancing norms are violated, the Maharashtra government has given a go-ahead to the home delivery of liquor amid curfew.

“Maharashtra government hereby permits the licensee holding the licensees in form FL-II, FL/BR-II, FL/W-II, as appended to the Bombay Liquor Rules 1953, to sell the IMFL – Spirits, Beer, Mild Liquor, Wines, to the permit holders by effecting delivery at the home address of the permit holders, subject to the conditions,” the notification said.

“The order shall be in force and effective until the orders of lockdown issues by the government from time to time under the Disaster Management Act 2005 or any other act are in force in the state. The government may at any time and at its discretion either modify or rescind the same,” it added.

The move comes after tipplers gathered in large numbers outside liquor shops at several places in the state last week, defying the physical distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Maharashtra excise department has decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.

Under the new system, a person can get a token by registering on the state excise departments portal and then go to the shop to buy liquor. Only those who get the token can go to the shop and buy liquor.