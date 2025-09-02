Nagpur’s RTO Flyover misses yet another deadline, citizens call it criminal negligence

Nagpur: The much-hyped RTO Flyover project in Nagpur has once again collapsed under the weight of false promises and shoddy planning. Targeted for completion by August 31, 2025, the project has failed to meet its deadline, dragging on for 18 months beyond schedule and leaving thousands of commuters to suffer daily ordeals.

Originally slated to open one and a half years ago, the flyover has been crippled by bureaucratic red tape, endless disputes over land and trees, and now, the excuse of monsoon rains. Citizens, however, are no longer buying these explanations. What was meant to be a symbol of development has become a showcase of inefficiency, indifference, and betrayal of public trust.

Officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had assured that the flyover would be ready by August-end. That assurance has proven hollow. Now, authorities casually claim the remaining work could be completed “in 2–3 days” if the weather improves. Such vague timelines have only deepened public anger and eroded confidence in government agencies.

The incomplete flyover stretches from Bole Petrol Pump Square past the RTO office to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University’s Mahatma Phule premises, a corridor notorious for daily traffic snarls. Commuters between Bole Petrol Pump and Law College Square continue to endure bottlenecks, potholes, and dangerously narrowed lanes. Areas like Ravi Nagar, Gokulpeth, and Sitabuldi remain choked during peak hours.

Deputy Engineer Sanjeev Jagtap of NHAI (PWD Division) has now pushed the completion date yet again, claiming finishing touches and painting will be done by September 4, with inspection and inauguration after September 5. But citizens are skeptical, having heard similar deadlines broken time and again.

Locals are outraged over the endless delays.

“Every missed deadline is a slap in the face of the public. Our businesses are suffering, our daily commute has become hell, and the government still treats this casually. This is not just delay—it is criminal negligence,” fumed a Gokulpeth resident.

Urban experts and citizens alike blame the fiasco on lack of planning and zero accountability. Municipal bodies, PWD, and contractors have been working in silos, with no coordination or control. Leaders wash their hands off responsibility, officials pass the buck, and contractors enjoy impunity—while the public is left to suffer in chaos.

The RTO flyover was supposed to bring relief. Instead, it has become a symbol of how infrastructure projects, when marred by mismanagement and empty assurances, can paralyze a city and crush the very people they were meant to serve.