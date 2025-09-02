Nagpur’s Pooja Agrawal Named Among the Top 50 Strategic Legal Minds in AI & Tech — Featured at Times Square, New York

Nagpur: Pooja Agrawal, Legal Counsel at Conga, has been recognized as one of the “Top 50 Strategic Legal Minds in AI & Tech”, a prestigious international honor unveiled at Times Square, New York on August 31, 2025. This recognition marks a historic milestone for Vidarbha, as Pooja becomes the first tech lawyer from the region to be featured on the world’s most iconic screen.

The initiative, led by Photon Legal, shortlisted honorees through a rigorous nomination-only process. From over 200 accomplished legal professionals across the globe, Pooja stood out for her transformative contributions at the intersection of law, technology, and business.

At Conga, Pooja drives growth through contract lifecycle management, compliance frameworks, and IP protection, creating legal strategies that accelerate deal execution and reduce risks. Known for blending legal precision with business pragmatism, she has established herself as a trusted cross-border advisor. Beyond her corporate role, she actively mentors law students, champions women in technology through Conga’s Women in Tech club, and contributes to global in-house counsel best practices as a member of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC).

“This recognition is more than a personal achievement—it’s a reminder that talent from emerging regions like Vidarbha can make a global impact,” said Pooja Agrawal. “As technology reshapes industries, lawyers must evolve as strategic partners who enable innovation while safeguarding compliance and ethics.”

The Times Square feature celebrated 50 visionaries shaping the future of law in AI & Tech. With the legal-tech landscape rapidly transforming, Pooja’s recognition positions her as a thought leader and changemaker, not only for India but for the global legal community.

About Photon Legal

Photon Legal is a global law firm specializing in intellectual property and technology law. Through initiatives like the “Top 50 Strategic Legal Minds in AI & Tech,” Photon Legal aims to celebrate and spotlight legal professionals who are shaping the future of law in the digital era.