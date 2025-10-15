Nagpur: Central Railway official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe for pension approval

Nagpur: In a major action, the Vigilance Department of Central Railway on Tuesday caught an Office Superintendent (OS) from the Personnel Branch of Nagpur Division red-handed while accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe from a woman railway employee. The trap was laid at the Settlement Section in the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), where the accused, identified as Roshan Kumbhalwar, allegedly received the marked currency notes from the complainant.

According to sources, this is the first-ever trap in the Personnel Branch of Nagpur Division, a section that usually remains away from such controversies. Kumbhalwar was among two officials in the Settlement Section responsible for handling pension and related cases of retired and deceased railway employees.

The complainant, a woman employee of the Railways, had applied for family pension benefits for her unmarried sister after the demise of their parents, a welfare scheme meant for dependents of deceased railway staff. However, Kumbhalwar allegedly delayed processing the application and later demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to “approve” the case, which would have entitled the beneficiary to a pension of around Rs 14,000 per month.

Distressed by the delay and the demand for money, the woman lodged a formal complaint with the Vigilance Department. After verifying her allegations, a trap team from the Vigilance Headquarters conducted a well-coordinated operation inside the DRM office on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden arrival of multiple Vigilance officers at the Settlement Section created a stir across the office. Within minutes, news of the trap spread rapidly among railway employees, sending shockwaves through the administration. Following the operation, the Vigilance team sealed the Settlement Section and began examining related documents.

Sources said Kumbhalwar was detained for questioning and remained with the Vigilance team till late evening as procedural formalities were completed. His suspension, which is routine in such cases, was pending at the time due to the absence of the branch head.

Interestingly, Kumbhalwar and his superior were earlier posted in the Running Branch but were later shifted to the Personnel Branch after a review of their functioning. In recent months, the OS had even put up banners across the DRM office campus urging railway personnel to deal directly with him for settlement cases, a move that was reportedly approved by his superiors.

The Vigilance Department’s successful action has exposed corruption within a sensitive section that directly handles welfare benefits of retired and deceased employees, sending a strong message across the Nagpur Division.