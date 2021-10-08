Nagpur’s Rituraj Jassal bags three crowns at Mrs India Queen 2021

Nagpur: Rituraj Jassal, a mother of 3-year-old not only brought laurels to the Second Capital of the State by making it to the top five of Mrs India Queen 2021- “Pehchaan Meri” but also bagged three crowns at the unique beauty pageant conducted at Holiday Inn Resort Goa, recently.

Actress and Model Malaika Arora, Actor Keith Sequeira were part of the jury, along with Parul Chaudhary as the Brand Ambassador and Rochelle Rao as the Celebrity Grooming Mentor. Mrs India Queen 2021- “Pehchaan Meri” commenced from September 29 while the grand finale was conducted on October 3.

Rituraj Jassal made it to the Top Five of the competition and secured herself crowns in Mrs India Glowing Skin, Queen of Entertainment of India categories. Owing to her long shining hairs that added sparkles to the glitter night, Rituraj Jassal was also crowned “Rapunzel of Mrs India”.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Rituraj Jassal said the concept of Mrs India Queen 2021 appealed to her as it gives married women a chance to grab a share of the glitz and glamour. “I think married women should be encouraged with their work. Being married adds more responsibilities however; it shouldn’t compel women from giving up their passion. One should always pursue their dreams. Don’t cage your talent!” she conveyed to married women.

Rituraj dedicated her success to her parents, in-laws, husband and brother.