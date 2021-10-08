615-bed superspeciality hospital in North Nagpur gets MVA Govt’s nod

The institute will be named as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality Institute of Medical Education and Research (DBSIMER)

Nagpur: Adding one more facility in the city’s health hub, the MVA Government has finally approved setting up of a 615-bed Superspeciality Hospital at Indora in North Nagpur. A detailed plan for the institute, named Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality Institute of Medical Education and Research (DBSIMER), was submitted a year ago. It was to be built at Rs 1124 crore as per the 2020 estimate, but now the cost has escalated to Rs 1165 crore.

According to reports, the work on the 615-bed tertiary care hospital, coming up on 7-acre land on Kamptee Road, is expected to start by March next year. The completion work for the 11-storey twin blocks is likely to take at least three years. The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) is the nodal agency for the project.

The reports further said that currently, only OPD services are being offered at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and Research Centre (BAHRC) which would be called DBSIMER after completion of the project. The project was delayed due to multi-departmental involvement and scrutiny, besides the government’s focus on dealing with the second wave of Covid-19 kept the Cabinet approval pending.

In the project plan, five new superspeciality courses, one more PG Department and one dental OPD were added. Moreover, 47 additional beds were added that took the final count to 615 beds, 11 superspeciality courses and 17 PG courses. For the past one year, the departments of Planning, Finance, Social Justice and Medical Education reviewed the project which envisioned construction of more than 9 lakh sq ft, reports said.

According to reports, originally, a Rs 1280 crore polan was submitted but manpower and other requirements were brought down to make it a Rs 1124 crore project. However, during the scrutiny, additional grants were allocated which took the final cost to Rs1165 crore. Currently, the superspeciality hospital at GMCH is the only facility offering such services to the patients not just from Vidarbha but also Central India.