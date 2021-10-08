Aakash Institute’s National Scholarship, ANTHE 2021, Offers Upto 100% Scholarship to Class VII-XII Students; 5 Students across grades along with one parent will get a free trip to NASA

ANTHE, Aakash Institute’s national scholarship exam, meant for students of Class VII-XII, will be held between December 4—12, 2021

• 5 Students across Grades along with one parent will get a chance to visit NASA

• Since 2010, ANTHE has offered scholarships to more than 23 lakh students.

• Apart from the scholarship, students will also get the Meritnation School Booster Course free of cost.

For more details, please log in to https://anthe.aakash.ac.in/anthe

Nagpur: Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021, the twelfth edition of the flagship annual scholarship exam of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, is set to offer upto 100% scholarships for Class VII-XII students to the institute’s most sought after NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programmes for aspiring doctors and engineers.

ANTHE 2021 will be held in both online and offline mode from December 4-12, 2021 across 24 states and union territories in the country. In addition to scholarship on tuition fee, top scorers will also be given cash awards.

A novelty for students this year is that 5 performers across Grades will be awarded a free trip to NASA along with one parent.

As an additional benefit, students qualifying ANTHE will also get the Meritnation school booster course free of cost. Meritnation is a subsidiary of AESL.

A one-hour exam, ANTHE online will be held between 10:00 AM – 07:00 PM during all exam days, while the offline exams will be conducted on December 5 and 12, 2021 in two shifts: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 04:00 PM–05:00 PM at all 215+ centres of Aakash Institute across the country, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines of the respective states / union territories. Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

The test carries a total of 90 marks, and comprises 35 multiple-choice questions that are based on grade and streams of aspirations of students. For Class VII-IX students, the questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring medical education the exam covers Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, it covers Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, and for engineering aspirants from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last date for the submission of the enrolment form for ANTHE 2021 is 3 days and 7 days before the date of commencement of online and offline exams, respectively. The exam fee is Rs. 99 which can be paid online or directly at an Aakash Institute centre near you.

The results of ANTHE 2021 will be declared on January 02, 2022 for Class X-XII students, and on January 04, 2022 for Class VII-IX students.

Commenting on ANTHE 2021, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “As it brings the dreams of becoming doctors and IITians within their reach, ANTHE has naturally won an overwhelming response from the students, and the appreciation of their parents over the years. Coaching makes a big difference to a student in obtaining a medical college seat or entering into the portals of IIT, NIT or any other central government-run colleges. Our aim, ever since we conceived ANTHE in 2010, has been to reach our high value coaching programmes to the unreached and the deserving students anywhere in the country. ANTHE gives us an opportunity to prepare them for NEET and IIT-JEE at their own pace, wherever they are. We are confident that just like the previous years, lakhs of students will make use of ANTHE 2021 and take a valuable step in securing a bright future.”

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (JEE), School/Board Exams and Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. The “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various Medical (NEET) and JEE/Engineering Entrance Examinations, Scholarship exams & Olympiads.

With over 33 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams and several Foundation level Scholarship exams/Olympiads, a pan India network of 200+ Aakash Centers (including franchisee), and an annual student count of more than 250,000.

The Aakash group has investment from Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (BYJU’S) as well as by world’s largest Private Equity firm Blackstone.

www.aakash.ac.in