Nagpur’s Renowned Chef Vishnu Manohar’s Facebook Account Hacked; Distressed Over Obscene Posts

Nagpur: Vishnu Manohar, the celebrated chef from Nagpur known for his culinary expertise beyond borders, has fallen victim to cybercrime. His official Facebook account, ‘Master Recipe by Vishnu Manohar,’ was hacked, leading to the circulation of obscene posts. The chef, visibly distressed, revealed the ordeal during a press conference, stating that he has filed a complaint with the Cyber Police but is yet to receive any resolution.

According to Manohar, the hacking incident has not only caused emotional distress but has also resulted in a significant drop in his follower count. Fans have been questioning him about the inappropriate content being posted under his name. The chef has warned people not to click on any suspicious links related to his account, as doing so may compromise their security.

Despite filing complaints in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and even the United States, the issue remains unresolved. He has also sought assistance from Meta, but his account has not been recovered yet.

During the press conference, Vishnu Manohar was overwhelmed with emotion, breaking down in tears as he expressed his anguish over the tarnishing of his reputation. He urged the government and law enforcement to take strict action against the hacker and restore his account.

Appealing to his followers, Manohar stated, “I request my fans to trust me. This is a cyber attack, and I hope justice will be served soon.”