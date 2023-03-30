Nagpur’s Rashtriya Kirtankar Dr Dilip Dabir passes away

Nagpur: National-level Kirtankar Dr Dilip Dabir, former Principal of Kirtan Mahavidyalaya being run by Vaidarbhiya Harikirtan Sanstha, passed away on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 73.

He leaves behind wife Sandhya, daughter Dr Prachiti, son Anubhav and a host of relatives to mourn the loss. He was a resident of Gajanan Dham, Sahakar Nagar. The last rites were performed on Thursday at Sahakar Nagar Ghat.

A native of Brahmapuri, he had his education at Chandrapur as his father was working as Manager of Co-operative Bank in Chandrapur. Dr Dabir joined Dharampeth College Nagpur, as a teacher of Marathi. He did PhD on the topic, ‘Marathitil Kirtankar’. His main interest was Kirtan. Nagpur had witnessed the stalwart Kirtankars like Babasaheb Salpekar, Gajananbuwa Marathe and others. Dr Dabir continued the legacy. He not only generated interest among youths about kirtan but also initiated Kirtan Mahavidyalaya.

Many youngsters joined the Mahavidyalaya, completed the course and became Kirtankar. Later, Dr Dabir affiliated the Kiran Mahavidyalaya with Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU). Dr Dabir earned his name in the Naradiya tradition of presenting Kirtan. Apart from presenting traditional Kirtan, Dr Dabir expanded the reach of Kirtan. He chose subjects of patriotism, stories of valour of revolutionary leaders. Known for his organising skills, Dr Dabir had organised several ‘Kirtan Mahotsav’ at various places. The then Dhanwate Rang Mandir witnessed several Kirtans organised by Dr Dabir.

He was instrumental in holding ‘Kirtan Mahotsavas’ not only in Maharashtra but other States too. He had organised a mega national kirtan festival to mark the golden jubilee of India’s independence. Due to his efforts, the Kirtan Mahavidyalayas started at Akola, Aurangabad, Pune. Noted Litterateur Prof Ram Shewalkar had honoured Dr Dilip Dabir with the award ‘Kirtan Kalayogi’.

