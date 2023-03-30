HC refuses interim bail to Woman Entrepreneur accused of Fraud, Abetment of Suicide

Nagpur: The High Court Nagpur bench, presided by Justice Anil Pansare, refused to grant ad interim bail to Rajal Ved, a woman entrepreneur from Nagpur who has been accused of fraud and abetment of suicide. Ved was earlier denied bail by the District and Sessions Court.

Beltarodi Police had arrested Ved, a resident of Agne Layout, Khamla, on charges of defrauding investors of crores of rupees by promising them a 30% return on investment in the tourism sector. The case was registered after a man, Ashish Marawar, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, having lost Rs 8 lakh to the scam.

Initially, Beltarodi Police had registered a case of accidental death, but Ashish’s suicide note, in which he named Rajal Ved as the cause of his distress, led to an investigation into the matter. The note revealed that Ashish felt mentally harassed by Ved, whom he knew from her business of Tours and Travels that promised a 30% profit on investing in resort and tour packages. In the note, Ashish expressed his desire for strict action to be taken against Ved, and stated that he had made many mistakes in his life that were not ending.

Advocate C H Jaltare appeared for the accused in her bail application, while Public Prosecutor Adv Rashmi Khaparde and Adv Jitesh Duhilani represented the prosecution. The rejection of Ved’s bail application by both the High Court and the District and Sessions Court indicates that the allegations against her are serious and that the court believes that she may flee or tamper with evidence if released on bail. The case is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

