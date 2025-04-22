Nagpur’s Rahul Atram Cracks UPSC Again to Fulfill IAS Dream

Advertisement



Nagpur: Rahul Ramesh Atram, currently serving as an IPS officer from Nagpur, has showcased his determination and hard work by securing a place in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination. His name shines in the merit list with rank 481 (Roll No. 1312511).

Rahul had always stated with conviction, “My dream is not to become an IPS officer, but an IAS officer.” He has now turned that dream into reality. Despite already serving in the Indian Police Service, he chose to prepare once again for the UPSC — and succeeded.

Rahul’s perseverance and dedication are truly inspiring, as he moves from a city like Nagpur to one of the highest positions in Indian civil service. A heartfelt salute to his grit and determination!

