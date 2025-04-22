Maha stays mandatory Hindi order for Classes 1-5

Advertisement



The Maharashtra government has stayed its order to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.

A fresh government resolution (GR) would be issued in this matter, he said.

Gold Rate 22 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver / Kg 97,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The government decision taken last week to make Hindi compulsory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools in the state had met with stiff resistance from different quarters, including some opposition parties.

The move comes days after the Maharashtra government’s language consultation committee urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision.

Advertisement