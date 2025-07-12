Nagpur’s Rahim brothers to lead teams in Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Rahim brothers — Aakib and Niyaz – of Nagpur will be up against each other during the prestigious 96th MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament underway at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium jointly organised by Madras Cricket Club and Murugappa Group. It will be a proud moment for the city as both of them —Niyaz and Aakib — will captain their respective sides.

While senior pro Niyaz will lead the Indian Railways team, his cousin brother Aakib will don the captain’s armband for the Indian Navy team. Niyaz’s Indian Railways team is clubbed with Indian army NCOE Bhopal, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Group A. Aakib’s Indian Navy is in Group B with Indian Oil Corporation, Malaysia Junior National, Hockey Karnataka and Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Top two teams from each group will make it to the semis. Rahim brothers may lock horns with each other if they finish first or second from their respective groups or in the final if their teams make it to the summit clash. Niyaz has led Indian Railways to title victory last season and will be captaining the side on the third occasion. For Aakib, this will be his first attempt to Marshall the Indian Navy team. He has played for Services on many occasions before joining the Indian Navy squad.

At the Nehru Cup hockey meet, the brothers crossed swords and it was Niyaz who emerged the winner. Niyaz, who is leading Indian Railways since 2017 and has lifted the Murugappa Gold Cup last year, has many titles under his belt including Shastri Gold Cup, Nehru Gold Cup, Surjit Gold Cup, to name a few. Niyaz was confident of his side retaining the title despite missing a few players.

As for Aakib leading the Indian Navy, there won’t be any pressure on him. “I have played with this bunch of players for several years, either for the same team or against them. Most of them were with me when I led the Services team. They all are accommodative and know what I want from them.We will go for the kill and try to lift the title,” said Aakib.