Nagpur’s Iconic Dolly Chaiwala Expands Tea Empire Across India

Nagpur: Sunil Patel of Nagpur, better known as the internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, is brewing up a new chapter, transforming his viral fame into a nationwide business venture. The Nagpur-based tea vendor, renowned for his theatrical tea-making and signature tongue-out serving style, has officially unveiled his first-ever franchise model, aiming to spread his unique chai experience across India.

Dolly Chaiwala shot to global prominence in 2024 after a video of him serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went viral, captivating millions with his flamboyant showmanship.

In an announcement on his official Instagram account, Dolly declared the launch of the “Dolly Chaiwala Franchise,” boldly calling it “India’s first viral street brand.” Aspiring franchisees will have three distinct formats to choose from: Traditional tea carts, standalone stores, or larger flagship cafés. Investment options for these models are set to range from approximately Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 43 lakh, depending on the chosen format.

Dolly extended an invitation to “passionate individuals” to join his growing enterprise, framing it as an opportunity to “build something big, something desi, something truly legendary.” He emphasized the exclusivity of the initial rollout, stating, “Limited cities. Unlimited chai.”

The franchise expansion seeks to scale Dolly’s playful and widely recognized “viral street” brand, promising to bring his signature tea, complete with its characteristic flair and style, to new cities nationwide.

Netizens react: Excitement meets skepticism

The news has sparked considerable discussion among netizens. While many expressed enthusiasm, with comments like “Go big, make Nagpur proud!” Others raised concerns about the scalability and maintenance of quality. Skeptics questioned the sustainability of rapid expansion, with one user remarking, “The speed isn’t sustainable; people expect consistent quality.”

As Dolly Chaiwala takes this ambitious leap from a local street vendor to a national franchise owner, the focus will undoubtedly shift to how consistently he can replicate the charm and quality that made him a viral sensation across his new outlets.