Nagpur News Today – July 13: Rain Forecast, Road Hazards, and Drug Arrests

Here’s a comprehensive roundup of the top news stories from Nagpur over the past 24 hours:

Weather & Infrastructure

  • Monsoon Update: Nagpur is experiencing typical monsoon conditions, with rainfall this season totaling 462.6 mm. A pause in intense rain is expected until July 17. Today’s forecast shows a 45% chance of rain, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 31°C.
  • Waterlogging and Repairs: Recent rains caused widespread waterlogging, prompting school and college closures earlier in the week. Underpasses across the city are being cleared by NMC teams.
  • Metro Expansion: Siemens has secured a ₹773 crore contract for Phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro.
  • Sinkhole Incident: A large sinkhole appeared on a newly constructed flyover in Kamthi, raising questions about quality and safety.
  • Road Design Failure: Reports suggest 6 of 7 major city streets failed basic design parameters.
  • Delayed Projects: Infrastructure development continues to face delays due to underutilization of allocated funds.

 Crime & Law Enforcement

  • Operation U-Turn: The Nagpur Police cracked down on drunk driving, booking 48 offenders on day one of the new enforcement drive.
  • Major Drug Seizures: Over 100g of MD was seized in Dhantoli with six arrests. Another raid in Mankapur led to three more arrests.
  • Online Betting Bust: An interstate betting racket worth ₹20 crore involving the Shiva Book app was busted.
  • Murder Investigation: A woman and her lover were arrested in Wathoda for allegedly murdering her paralyzed husband.
  • Stamp Duty Overcharging: The High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of excessive stamp paper charges, turning it into a PIL.

Social & Civic Updates

  • Job Fair: A citywide job fair is scheduled for July 15 at Dharampeth College campus.
  • Kanyadan Yojana: Applications are open for the 2025 edition of the mass marriage assistance scheme.
  • Support for Footwear Workers: The government is offering free stalls for roadside cobblers under a new online application drive.
  • Drug Cases Surge: North Nagpur has seen a 181% increase in narcotics cases in the first half of 2025.

Sports Highlights

  • Divya Deshmukh’s Historic Win: International Master Divya Deshmukh stunned the world by defeating World No. 1 Hou Yifan to reach the World Women’s Chess Cup semi-final.
  • Hockey Achievements: The Rahim brothers from Nagpur are leading teams at the prestigious Murugappa Gold Cup.
  • Athletic Participation: Local athletes Gaurav and Shadab will represent the city at the Indian Open Athletics Meet.
  • Taekwondo Glory: Students from Pruthviraj Taekwondo Centre secured multiple medals at the 4th Nagpur District Championship.
  • Upcoming Seminar: A special seminar on “Sports as a Career” featuring Olympians Rathore and Anjali Bhagwat is set for July 26.

Other Notable Developments

  • Digital Scam: Former Bombay HC Judge Justice Vijay Daga was targeted in a ₹2 crore digital arrest scam.
  • Fire Incident: A fire broke out on the solar panels of a residential complex but was controlled swiftly with no injuries.
  • Liquor Bandh: Permit rooms and bars across Maharashtra will observe a one-day bandh on July 14 to protest increased liquor taxes.
  • Anti-Riot Action: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has vowed strict action—including property seizure—against those involved in recent attacks on police in Nagpur.
  • War Memorial Announcement: A grand War Memorial will be built on Tekdi Road, in a collaboration between NMC, local NGOs, and the Ministry of Defence.
  • Dolly Chaiwala Expansion: Nagpur’s viral tea icon, Dolly Chaiwala, is expanding his chai outlets across India.
