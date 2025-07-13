Nagpur News Today – July 13: Rain Forecast, Road Hazards, and Drug Arrests

Advertisement
Here’s a comprehensive roundup of the top news stories from Nagpur over the past 24 hours:
Weather & Infrastructure
- Monsoon Update: Nagpur is experiencing typical monsoon conditions, with rainfall this season totaling 462.6 mm. A pause in intense rain is expected until July 17. Today’s forecast shows a 45% chance of rain, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 31°C.
- Waterlogging and Repairs: Recent rains caused widespread waterlogging, prompting school and college closures earlier in the week. Underpasses across the city are being cleared by NMC teams.
- Metro Expansion: Siemens has secured a ₹773 crore contract for Phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro.
- Sinkhole Incident: A large sinkhole appeared on a newly constructed flyover in Kamthi, raising questions about quality and safety.
- Road Design Failure: Reports suggest 6 of 7 major city streets failed basic design parameters.
- Delayed Projects: Infrastructure development continues to face delays due to underutilization of allocated funds.
Crime & Law Enforcement
- Operation U-Turn: The Nagpur Police cracked down on drunk driving, booking 48 offenders on day one of the new enforcement drive.
- Major Drug Seizures: Over 100g of MD was seized in Dhantoli with six arrests. Another raid in Mankapur led to three more arrests.
- Online Betting Bust: An interstate betting racket worth ₹20 crore involving the Shiva Book app was busted.
- Murder Investigation: A woman and her lover were arrested in Wathoda for allegedly murdering her paralyzed husband.
- Stamp Duty Overcharging: The High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of excessive stamp paper charges, turning it into a PIL.
Social & Civic Updates
- Job Fair: A citywide job fair is scheduled for July 15 at Dharampeth College campus.
- Kanyadan Yojana: Applications are open for the 2025 edition of the mass marriage assistance scheme.
- Support for Footwear Workers: The government is offering free stalls for roadside cobblers under a new online application drive.
- Drug Cases Surge: North Nagpur has seen a 181% increase in narcotics cases in the first half of 2025.
Sports Highlights
- Divya Deshmukh’s Historic Win: International Master Divya Deshmukh stunned the world by defeating World No. 1 Hou Yifan to reach the World Women’s Chess Cup semi-final.
- Hockey Achievements: The Rahim brothers from Nagpur are leading teams at the prestigious Murugappa Gold Cup.
- Athletic Participation: Local athletes Gaurav and Shadab will represent the city at the Indian Open Athletics Meet.
- Taekwondo Glory: Students from Pruthviraj Taekwondo Centre secured multiple medals at the 4th Nagpur District Championship.
- Upcoming Seminar: A special seminar on “Sports as a Career” featuring Olympians Rathore and Anjali Bhagwat is set for July 26.
Other Notable Developments
- Digital Scam: Former Bombay HC Judge Justice Vijay Daga was targeted in a ₹2 crore digital arrest scam.
- Fire Incident: A fire broke out on the solar panels of a residential complex but was controlled swiftly with no injuries.
- Liquor Bandh: Permit rooms and bars across Maharashtra will observe a one-day bandh on July 14 to protest increased liquor taxes.
- Anti-Riot Action: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has vowed strict action—including property seizure—against those involved in recent attacks on police in Nagpur.
- War Memorial Announcement: A grand War Memorial will be built on Tekdi Road, in a collaboration between NMC, local NGOs, and the Ministry of Defence.
- Dolly Chaiwala Expansion: Nagpur’s viral tea icon, Dolly Chaiwala, is expanding his chai outlets across India.