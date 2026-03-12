Nagpur’s ‘Raasta Club’ sealed for 15 days after Valentine’s Day brawl

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking a tough stand against lawlessness and violation of rules, the Nagpur Police have ordered the closure of the popular nightlife venue ‘Raasta Club’ for 15 days following a violent brawl that erupted inside the club on Valentine’s Day. The establishment was officially sealed from March 11 after authorities uncovered multiple violations during an inspection.

The action was carried out in the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station under the guidance of Nityanand Jha.

The police swung into action after a video of a violent clash between two groups inside the club went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The footage showed a fierce scuffle breaking out on the dance floor, while loud music continued to play in the background, raising serious questions about the club management’s ability to maintain order and ensure safety.

What further alarmed authorities was the fact that the club management allegedly failed to immediately inform the police about the incident, despite the severity of the situation.

Following the viral video, police launched an investigation and conducted a detailed inspection of the premises. During the probe, officials reportedly found instances of minors consuming alcohol, a serious violation of licensing rules. In addition, authorities detected irregularities in parking arrangements and breaches of several administrative conditions required for operating such establishments.

Considering the gravity of the violations, the police ordered the temporary closure of the club for 15 days, sending a strong message that negligence and rule-breaking in nightlife venues will not be tolerated.

The crackdown has reignited debate in Nagpur over the safety and regulation of late-night entertainment spots in the city. Police sources indicated that surveillance and inspections of similar establishments will now be intensified to prevent such incidents in the future.

Notably, this is not the first time that authorities have acted against nightlife venues in the city for violating norms. With this latest action, the police have signalled zero tolerance toward establishments that compromise public safety and flout regulatory rules.

