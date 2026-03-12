Bomb, missile threats rock Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, four other key places

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan received a threat claiming a bomb and missile attack there by email on Thursday morning. An early morning mail sent to the official address of Maharashtra Legislature threatened to blow up the State legislature, the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, and banks, Ram Shinde, Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council said on Thursday morning. Security was beefed up around the premises immediately. Preliminary investigation suggests that the mail was a hoax.

The mail said there will be a threat to launch bomb and missile attack.

The threat mail has also mentioned the timing of the possible attack. Dog squad and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) were deployed immediately.

“At 6.57 a.m., a threat mail was received on the official ID. The Budget session is going on. Bomb and missile threat. Probe is going on. BDDS and dog squad have inspected the premises. Vidhan Bhavan and four other places have been threatened to be blown up. Our security agencies have allowed all the staffers in now. This is a sensitive session. Vidhan Bhavan is being searched. We won’t be able to reveal more details. We will inform after the probe,” Ram Shinde said.

Soon after the mail, a full security alert was raised. The buildings were vacated. All the staffers were asked to step out. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads arrived at the State Legislature and inspected the premises. “There is no need for concern. It looks like a hoax mail, as per preliminary investigation,” Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, said.

Meanwhile, legislators demanded that the day’s proceedings be suspended in view of the threat. “In view of the bomb threat, the entire premise should be searched thoroughly. For that, the day’s proceedings should be suspended. The entire police machinery is under strain. The duration of the ongoing Budget session can be extended by one day,” Shiv Sena UBT legislator Milind Narvekar said.

“Since the budget session of the Legislature is on, all officials have been given entry,” Shinde said. “The budget session is very important. Since there was a threat email. So there is an investigation going on. All details will be revealed after the investigation. The email also mentions Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Metro, High Court (HC) and some banks apart from Vidhan Bhavan. The email also mentions timing. So precaution is taken by the administration and necessary action is being taken by BDDS and police. The email came early in the morning on Thursday,” Shinde said.

“This seems to be done by some perverted minds. The police are investigating the exact email id and IP address. Since a war was going on in the Gulf, words like missiles were used. But it was a hoax email, so there is no need to panic,” he said.

